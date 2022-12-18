Hooch tragedy: Leaders unite against Nitish govt

Ramashankar By

PATNA: Leaders across all party lines made a beeline at Masarakh in Bihar’s Saran district as it reported the maximum number of deaths in the recent hooch tragedy, on Saturday. Around 67 people have died after consuming spurious liquor in Masarakh, Isuapur, Amnaur, and Taraiya blocks in the district since Tuesday. The district authority, however, have put the official death toll at 30.

Two more people died at Chhapra sadar hospital soon after they were admitted for treatment with complaints of stomach pain, vomiting, and loss of vision. The victims had consumed alcohol allegedly during a rally on Friday ahead of the first phase of civic polls to be held on December 18.

A candidate had thrown a feast after the rally. Earlier in the day, another victim hailing from Dariyapur died at Chhapra sadar hospital during treatment. Meanwhile, a delegation of LJP (Rashtriya) led by Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras met Governor Phagu Chauhan and handed over a memorandum demanding the imposition of the President’s rule in the state.

Talking to the media, the union minister said that the incident should be probed by central vigilance agencies to bring the truth to the fore. LJP (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan was the first leader to reach Masarakh to meet the bereaved families. Chirag said, “It’s not death due to suspected liquor poisoning. It’s murder. When people die after being poisoned, it’s called murder.”

Coming down heavily on CM Nitish Kumar, Jamui MP said the CM told in the assembly that no compensation will be given to the families affected. Aren’t they our people? It seems that Nitish ji has no shame.” Later BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi visited the affected villages and inquired about the incident.

