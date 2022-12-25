Home The Sunday Standard

Ally RJD slams Bihar govt over SSC paper leak, says it has dented state’s image

Former minister and RJD leader Sudhakar Singh also demanded stern action against officials responsible for the paper leak.

SSC students protesting against the 'SSC paper leak scam'. | PTI File Image

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday expressed concern over paper leak of clerk grade written examination conducted by Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) on Friday. RJD state chief Jagadanand Singh said that the paper leak has sent the wrong message and dented the image of the state.

“Sarkar ko ispar gambhirta se vichar karna chahiye (the government should think over it seriously),” he said.He asked the grand-alliance government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to make foolproof arrangements so that such incidents don’t happen in future. He, however, said that of late such issues are being reported from across the country.

The RJD leader admitted such incidents have its bearing on prospects of bonafide candidates. “Such candidates have to wait for long for their examinations and they suffer a lot for no fault of theirs,” he added.Echoing similar views, CPI-ML legislator Sandip Saurabh said that the personnel posted at BSSC office for more than three years should be transferred immediately.“The personnel develop nexus during posting at a particular office for a longer period,” he added.

Former minister and RJD leader Sudhakar Singh also demanded stern action against officials responsible for the paper leak. He expressed surprise over BSSC authority’s lackadaisical attitude towards cancellation of examination.“Why is there a delay in cancellation of the examination when the authority concerned has admitted that the question papers had leaked before the examination, and were circulated among candidates,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Economic Offices Unit (EOU) has initiated a probe into the matter. A team of EOU officials conducted a raid in East Champaran district and arrested a suspect. The suspect is being interrogated by senior officials at an undisclosed location.

Not the first time

This is not a new incident in Bihar. Earlier, the question paper of the preliminary examination of Bihar Public Service Commission got leaked and the examination was cancelled.

