Bihar: BJP in favour of prohibition but against ‘police selling liqour’

Meanwhile, police have arrested five accused, including a homeopathic doctor, in connection with the hooch tragedy.

Published: 25th December 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

PATNA: Bihar BJP president on Saturday hit back at deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for the latter’s remark that BJP should clarify whether it wanted the liquor ban to be lifted. He said that his party was in favour of prohibition but against police personnel who are selling liquor.

State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said, “Liquor sales cannot go unchecked without support of the ruling alliance,” He said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who is also holding the charge of home portfolio, was responsible for the sale of liquor without any license. “I am ready for the blood test but all ministers, MLAs and IAS and IPS officers should also be tested,” he said. “If BJP wants liquor ban to be lifted in Bihar, the party should say it clearly,” Tejashwi had remarked.

Meanwhile, police have arrested five accused, including a homeopathic doctor, in connection with the hooch tragedy. Earlier, nine other accused were arrested in the case. Saran Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said that the homeopathic doctor identified as Rajesh Singh, a native of Nunnagar Kahi village under Jalalpur block in Saran district had learnt to make liquor by mixing homeopathy medicine with some chemicals when he was running a homeopathy shop in Haryana.

After he returned to Chhapra, he started selling spurious liquor by pasting labels of leading brands on bottles. He used to supply it across the district with the help of a network of suppliers and bootleggers. Police had seized bottles of homeopathic medicines each having capacity of 450 MLs by conducting raids at Doila village under Isuapur police station area in Saran district.A special investigation team has been formed to probe hooch tragedy in Saran district, which as per reports claimed lives of 78 people.

