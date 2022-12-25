Home The Sunday Standard

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma disassociates from SP’s letter on conversions

Sarma told a news channel that after he had received a copy of the letter on Friday, he asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct an investigation.

Published: 25th December 2022

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo | PTI)

GUWAHATI: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma disassociated himself from a letter by a senior police officer seeking information from all the districts on religious conversions and number of churches. The letter was issued on December 16 and the SPs were asked to submit their report along with suggestions on counter measures by December 22.

Sarma told a news channel that after he had received a copy of the letter on Friday, he asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct an investigation. “I think we should not ask for such information. This might hurt the sentiments of a particular religious community,” the CM said. “I have asked the DGP to inquire and take corrective measures. I completely disassociate myself with the letter. It was never discussed in any government forum. The letter is wholly unwarranted,” Sarma said.

