Home The Sunday Standard

Opposition slams govt on appointment of state RERA chairman

Reacting to the appointments, senior Congress Leader and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said that he doubted the AAP’s intentions

Published: 25th December 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: A political storm has erupted in Punjab following the appointment of former additional chief secretary of Delhi Satya Gopal as chairman of the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and another retired IRS officer Rakesh Goyal as the RERA member, as both are reportedly close to the
ruling AAP’s national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Opposition Congress, SAD and BJP have alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has “completely sub-let governance” to the AAP leadership and that the CM is nothing more than a puppet, who dances to the tune of his bosses sitting in Delhi. Earlier the party’s Rajya Sabha nominations had triggered a similar controversy.

Reacting to the appointments, senior Congress Leader and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said that he doubted the AAP’s intentions. “I have serious doubts that the senior AAP leadership sitting in Delhi has an eye on the profitable businesses of Punjab so that they could amass the party funds, which is perhaps required for the party expansion in other states. Previously, the party had chosen two big businessmen from Punjab for the Rajya Sabha. Reasons for their nominations to the RS are very well known to the Punjabis,’’ he said.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that it was also shocking that the CM had completely sub-let governance to the AAP high command. “The AAP high command had previously masterminded the Rs 500-crore excise scam by handing over the entire liquor trade in Punjab to its favorites in Delhi. Now it is taking control of the real estate in Punjab,” said Badal.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani said the fresh appointments showed Kejriwal’s hatred of Punjabis. “It appears AAP has doubts in the capabilities of Punjabis. It has proved the Chief Minister of Punjab is Arvind Kejriwal and not Bhagwant Mann and the administration and government of Punjab are being run from Delhi,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RERA Punjab Satya Gopal Bhagwant Mann SAD BJP
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp