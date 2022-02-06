STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP MLA writes to L-G to prevent DMC from selling two hospital plots

The MLA claimed that North Delhi Municipal Corporation has cleverly mentioned only 400-500 sqm on the document whereas the total area at Jhandewalan clinic is 3,700 sqm. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Vishesh Ravi. (Photo| Facebook)

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Vishesh Ravi from Karol Bagh on Saturday wrote to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, urging him to stop North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) from selling the land belonging to Jhandewalan Chest Clinic and Qutubgarh Dispensary Complex free of cost.
The MLA said that sale of lands belonging to NDMC is a gross violation of the DMC Act and should be stopped immediately at all costs. 

“After a failed first Expression Of Interest (EOI), the NDMC has again raised EOI dated February 2, 2022 for selling municipal land to the NGOs founded by individuals associated to the BJP,” alleges MLA Vishesh Ravi.

“On the condition of anonymity, the staff at the clinic told this to me personally during my visit at the facility. He added that the staff informed him that at present, the Centre caters to 300-400 patients daily, to 28 nearby dispensaries,” says AAP MLA Ravi. 

“The staff also alleged that the NDMC had some time back deliberately shut down a Homeopathic Clinic run by the corporation and a Malaria Clinic/Office of north municipal corporation which was deliberately closed/demolished to pave the way for this 3,700 sqm at this site which is to be given to an NGO having connections/run by a BJP leader,” the MLA  continued to allege. 

The MLA further claimed that such kind of land deals were a blatant misuse of power by the NDMC in order to rob the public of its resources to benefit a select few of the BJP.  

Aam Aadmi Party AAP Lieutenant Governor NDMC
