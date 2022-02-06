AAP to hold padyatra today in protest of MCD land transfer

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said it will conduct a padyatra in all Delhi wards in protest against a BJP Councillor giving municipal corporation land to her own husband. AAP senior leader and municipal corporation in-charge Durgesh Pathak alleged BJP is giving land to its own leaders for free using NGOs as a front.

“All three leaders of oppositions and AAP councillors will raise awareness about BJP’s corruption throughout Delhi. AAP had raised the matter at a North Delhi Municipal Corporation session; forget about action, BJP leaders ran away from the discussion. AAP will keep protesting against BJP until action is taken,” said Pathak.

Pathak also issued a statement on Saturday, in which he stated, “AAP brought to public notice how MCD councillor Manju Khandelwal gave the Ashok Nagar land worth `50 crores for free to her husband Rajendra. We protested so many times and demanded that MCD return the land. Instead of taking any action, the BJP councillor flatly said that there is no harm in doing such a deed since the land was given in the name of an NGO,” he added.

Pathak further stated: “All AAP councillors and the three LOPs will undertake a padyatra in our wards on February 6, 11 am onwards.”