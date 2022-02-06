STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Trinamool, CPM terms Congress a weakening force

The Draft will be presented at the party’s 23rd Congress in Kerala   from April 6-10. The CPM has also stated it will cooperate with all secular parties to defeat BJP.

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

NEW DELHI:  After Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has describing the Grand Old Party as a ‘weakened’ one which is ‘unable’ to  mount an ideological  challenge to Hindutava forces. The CPM said in its 80-page Draft Political Resolution.

The Draft will be presented at the party’s 23rd Congress in Kerala   from April 6-10. The CPM has also stated it will cooperate with all secular parties to defeat BJP. The CPM, which has  nine MPs in the both Houses of Parliament and 88 MLAs in different state Assemblies , has stated the political influence of Congress has been declining and it has ‘plunged’ in a series of crisis with defection of several prominent leaders.

At the same time, CPM said that as part of its plan to cooperate with secular forces, it will tie up with Congress if necessary. It can be noted that in West Bengal, Congress and CPM put up a joint fight against TMC in the last two Assembly elections in 2016 and 2021.

“A weakened party is unable to rally the secular opposition parties,” said the Draft. The CPIM feels that due to its declining influence, Congress is not in a position to effectively mount an ‘ideological’ challenge to BJP and other fascist forces. The CPM also grudges that Congress has adopted a compromising approach. The CPM’s Draft states further that when elections take place, appropriate electoral tactics will be adopted to make sure that anti-BJP votes  do not get split.

Earlier, many prominent leaders of TMC stated frequently that Congress is not in a position to provide an effective opposition against BJP. Pavan K Varma and Mahua Moitra, both prominent TMC leaders, have also said that the current leadership of Congress seems ‘unable’ to create a vibrant and strong opposition against the BJP,  its associates other Hindutava forces.

The Congress leaders have repeatedly refuted such claims and even accused the TMC of helping BJP gain ground by poaching leaders from the Grand Old Party.

Alliance not ruled out

The CPM has also stated that in order to put up a fight against BJP, the party is willing to forge alliances with other secular parties, including Congress. For example, in West Bengal, CPM and Congress fought the last two Assembly elections together as a united secular front

