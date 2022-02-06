STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Bihar law & order crumbling, Nitish calls meeting

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to review the law and order situation in the state at a high-level meeting with senior police officials on February 9.

Published: 06th February 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

PATNA:  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to review the law and order situation in the state at a high-level meeting with senior police officials on February 9. Ths comes close on the heels of a series of robbery in jewellery shops in Patna and other districts.

Law and order had been the USP of the NDA government led Nitish ever since it came to power in November 2005. Frequent incidents of loot in jewellery shops forced jewellers to keep their shutters down and seek police protection. In Patna, jewellers demanded arms licenses to take on the criminals targeting one shop after another. Gopalganj and East Champaran districts also witnessed a number incidents.

A trader from Begusarai was so unhappy with the police that he sought the CM’s intervention to rein in the criminals. He was threatened with dire consequences for his failure to pay extortion money. Also, there have been a  number of murders, of panchayat representatives, particularly mukhiyas. At least six mukhiyas have been killed in the state since last November. A delegation of newly-elected mukhiyas met state panchayati raj department minister Samrat Choudhary and DGP S K Singhal last week to voice their concern.

Attacks on police personnel during operation across the state is yet another cause of concern. A sub-inspector lost his life after a mob attack in Aurangabad district. Police records show that last month,  15-20 incidents of attack on police teams took place. More than 30 policemen suffered injuries.

Opposition parties have blamed the state government for its failure to check crime and alleged that the focus of the police has shifted from maintenance of law and order to prohibition. “There is complete breakdown of law and order in Bihar,” alleged RJD spokesperson Mrintunjay Tiwary. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief, MP Chirag Paswan said the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp