BJP betrayed farmers of UP: Akhilesh

Namita Bajpai

LUCKNOW: Rejecting the often-repeated BJP rhetoric of ‘double engine’ governance, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling dispensation both at Centre and UP of “betraying” the farmers of the state.

While interacting with the media persons as part of his campaign in Aligarh on Saturday, Akhilesh claimed that voters have decided to root out the BJP from the first phase itself. He reiterated that SP would be getting 400 of 403 seats this time leaving the rest of three for the saffron camp.

“Farmers had to protest for a year against the three farm laws. As elections approached in Punjab and UP, the BJP withdrew the black laws,” the SP chief said. He sought explanation from the BJP as to why the three farm laws were rolled back if the party was finding them favourable for the country.