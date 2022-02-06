STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

BJP betrayed farmers of UP: Akhilesh

While interacting with the media persons as part of his campaign in Aligarh on Saturday, Akhilesh claimed that voters have decided to root out the BJP from the first phase itself.

Published: 06th February 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo| ANI)

LUCKNOW:  Rejecting the often-repeated BJP rhetoric of ‘double engine’ governance, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling dispensation both at Centre and UP of “betraying” the farmers of the state.

While interacting with the media persons as part of his campaign in Aligarh on Saturday, Akhilesh claimed that voters have decided to root out the BJP from the first phase itself. He reiterated that SP would be getting 400 of 403 seats this time leaving the rest of three for the saffron camp.

“Farmers had to protest for a year against the three farm laws. As elections approached in Punjab and UP, the BJP withdrew the black laws,” the SP chief said. He sought explanation from the BJP as to why the three farm laws were rolled back if the party was finding them favourable for the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party Farmers Betray
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp