Ganga basin at heart of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

NEW DELHI: The districts along Ganga will witness frenzied cultural activities and celebrations around August 15. The tourism ministry and National Mission on Clean Ganga (NMCG) are planning a series of events including fairs and exhibitions to promote tourism and cultural heritage under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative to commemorate 75 years of Independence, in 75 towns located along the length of the river.

According to government officials privy to developments, the focus will be on places associated with freedom struggle, especially the 1857 rebellion. Officials said these activities would help the government strike a better connect with locals and also help sustain the river cleaning process undertaken by the NMCG.

“Income of people living along the Ganga will grow. Through a plethora of events under Amrit Mahotsav, we are planning several initiatives in and around the river basin to be taken up as part of a tourism promotion in the next one year. We started cultural mapping of the region along the river with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage and results are amazing. Some sites have been identified which can be developed into tourism circuits,” said an official.

The officials of the tourism ministry and NMCG recently held a meeting to identify and deliberate ideas to be taken up as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. “We are planning a lot of activities to improve connect with people by focusing on the cultural aspect of the Ganga to boost tourism in those areas. The NMGC is in touch with the Inland Waterways Authority to set up jetties and roll-on/roll-off terminals which can be used for movement across the river and encourage local tourism. Under AKAM, we are planning massive programmes along the Ganga basin.”