STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

It’s an inside job

Last week, we discussed the importance of cleansing our gut to keep us disease free.

Published: 06th February 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

These traditional ingredients have a healing effect on the body.

These traditional ingredients have a healing effect on the body.

Last week, we discussed the importance of cleansing our gut to keep us disease free. This week, it is time to know the functions of food we have been using for ages to clean our stomach. These traditional ingredients have a healing effect on the body, and also work on providing digestive enzymes and keeping stomach-related issues away. Let us take a look at a few ingredients.

  • Cold pressed coconut oil: Coconut oil helps improve the digestive system by controlling inflammation, and thus, prevents digestion-related problems. Additionally, it helps in improved absorption of minerals like calcium and magnesium, as well as fat-soluble vitamins A and E. This can help in easing out motion by taking a teaspoon at bedtime followed by warm water.
  • Ginger: Ginger has a pungent, spicy, and aromatic smell, which is derived from gingerols and shogaols—the essential oils and phenolic compounds found in its root. Gingerols increase the intestinal motility and have analgesic (pain-relieving property), sedative, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. I have asked clients to use ginger to help them reduce nausea caused by motion sickness or pregnancy. 
  • Fennel (Saunf): Fennel seeds start working on our body when mixed with saliva and it helps in enhancing digestion by providing digestive enzymes. It also helps with indigestion, constipation, and bloating. The high fiber content also helps relieve constipation.
  • Flaxseeds: They are rich in Omega -3 ALA (Alpha-linolenic acid) that helps in controlling inflammation. It is a water-soluble fibre that moves through the gastrointestinal tract undigested. After the consumption of flaxseeds, mucilage from the same can keep the food in the stomach from emptying too quickly into the small intestine, which can increase nutrient absorption and make you feel full for a longer time. 
  • Sweet basil (Sabja) seeds: These contain phytochemicals and polyphenolic flavonoids like orientin, vicenin, and other antioxidants. Sabja seeds contain beta carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin A and vitamin K that help in improving immune system. These seeds also have soothing effects on the stomach and aids in digestion.
  • Carom seeds (Ajwain): Ajwain seeds help the stomach to release gut juices (gastro-intestinal secretions) which enhances digestion. In India, an ajwain seed decoction is often used to ease asthma.

Let’s start using these healthy foods and spices regularly to heal and cleanse the stomach.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food Ingredients Traditional ingredients
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp