It’s an inside job

Last week, we discussed the importance of cleansing our gut to keep us disease free. This week, it is time to know the functions of food we have been using for ages to clean our stomach. These traditional ingredients have a healing effect on the body, and also work on providing digestive enzymes and keeping stomach-related issues away. Let us take a look at a few ingredients.

Cold pressed coconut oil: Coconut oil helps improve the digestive system by controlling inflammation, and thus, prevents digestion-related problems. Additionally, it helps in improved absorption of minerals like calcium and magnesium, as well as fat-soluble vitamins A and E. This can help in easing out motion by taking a teaspoon at bedtime followed by warm water.

Ginger: Ginger has a pungent, spicy, and aromatic smell, which is derived from gingerols and shogaols—the essential oils and phenolic compounds found in its root. Gingerols increase the intestinal motility and have analgesic (pain-relieving property), sedative, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. I have asked clients to use ginger to help them reduce nausea caused by motion sickness or pregnancy.

Fennel (Saunf): Fennel seeds start working on our body when mixed with saliva and it helps in enhancing digestion by providing digestive enzymes. It also helps with indigestion, constipation, and bloating. The high fiber content also helps relieve constipation.

Flaxseeds: They are rich in Omega -3 ALA (Alpha-linolenic acid) that helps in controlling inflammation. It is a water-soluble fibre that moves through the gastrointestinal tract undigested. After the consumption of flaxseeds, mucilage from the same can keep the food in the stomach from emptying too quickly into the small intestine, which can increase nutrient absorption and make you feel full for a longer time.

Sweet basil (Sabja) seeds: These contain phytochemicals and polyphenolic flavonoids like orientin, vicenin, and other antioxidants. Sabja seeds contain beta carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin A and vitamin K that help in improving immune system. These seeds also have soothing effects on the stomach and aids in digestion.

Carom seeds (Ajwain): Ajwain seeds help the stomach to release gut juices (gastro-intestinal secretions) which enhances digestion. In India, an ajwain seed decoction is often used to ease asthma.

Let’s start using these healthy foods and spices regularly to heal and cleanse the stomach.