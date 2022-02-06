Patna Diary

Ramashankar By

Cong’s Rishi Mishra calls out party state brass

Rishi Mishra, grandson of former Union railway minister late Lalit Narayan Mishra, resigned from the Congress blaming the state leadership for the sorry state of affairs the party is mired in. The ex-MLA of Jale in Darbhanga, Rishi said the workers were being ignored by the senior leaders in the state and they have no future plans to strengthen the grand old party’s Bihar arm. The situation can be gauged from the fact that the party has no district presidents in four of the 38 districts. Moreover, the appointment of a new state chief has been put on hold for the last one-and-a-half years. He sent his resignation to state chief Madan Mohan Mishra and Rahul Gandhi.

Stone-laying of riverine international port in Saran

Bihar will have its separate riverine international port in Saran district. Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbadananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone of the proposed port at Kalughat on the bank of Gandak river in Saran district on Saturday. The port to be constructed at an estimated cost of `78.5 crore will cater to transportation of goods from Bihar to other international ports in the country. The BJP MP from Saran and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy had raised the demand for a separate riverine or inland port in Bihar in the Lok Sabha in March last year. Once operational, the port in Saran district will be directly connected to the proposed port at Kalughat, as well as the Haldia port near Kolkata and other international ports in the country.

Winterwear given away at Muzaffarpur

Barsa Educational and Welfare Society, Muzaffarpur, distributed over 1,000 blankets, shawls and other warm clothes among the poor and the needy at several villages under Muzaffarpur and West Champaran districts. The winter clothes were purchased with donations collected from people during a week-long drive from January 15 to January 22 in Muzaffarpur district. Residents of Mahadalit community villages were also provided warm clothes. Society’s secretary Dr Parmeshwar Ojha said focus will be on empowerment of women in the two districts.

Cop who died following raid paid tributes

Police officials paid rich tributes to sub-inspector Birendra Kumar Paswan who succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Patna on January 30. Paswan had suffered injuries during a raid at Shamsher Nagar under Daudnagar police station in Aurangabad on January 27. A native of Rohtas, Paswan had joined the police force in 2009. He was decorated with 41 medals for his outstanding performance in Aurangabad, Rohtas and Kaimur. Officers said that Paswan’s family would be given benefits as per the provisions for police personnel martyred on duty. The wedding of the slain officer’s daughter was to be solemnised in February.

