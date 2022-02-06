Samajwadi Part bets on BJP’s winning formula

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: As election dates draw closer in UP, it is becoming clear how the principal contenders, the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, have arrayed their caste combinations. While the saffron camp has kept its focus intact on its winning formulae, the SP seems to have gone beyond its traditional Muslim-Yadav (MY) combination through its non-Yadav OBC outreach.

Both parties have declared most of their candidates across the phases, barring a few ones. The scramble is for the non-Yadav OBC vote bank. The BJP has been working on the caste equations painstakingly besides furthering its political agenda to return to power for a second consecutive term.

In 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2017 UP assembly polls, the saffron party had drawn dividends as it forged a new social calculus around non-Yadav OBCs, non-Jatav Dalit communities and upper castes. The party suffered a blow in perception when three of its non-Yadav OBC ministers — Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini along with a dozen sitting BJP MLAs — deserted last month.

The party has announced 315 names across the state so far and has reposed faith in around 53.5 per cent candidates coming from non-Yadav OBC and SC/ST combination. On the other hand, SP has preferred smaller caste-based outfits for alliance. Going beyond its traditional ‘M-Y’ combination, it has nominated around 48% non-Yadav OBC and SC/ST candidates.

The BJP has nominated 100 non-Yadav OBCs and 67 SC/ST candidates, announcing 167 of 315 names so far. The SP has fielded 81 OBCs other than Yadavs and 60 from SC/ST category. The figures of both the parties make it clear that they have fielded nearly the same number of SC/ST candidates.

“The BJP has repeated its policy of roping in a chunk of OBCs and Dalits to make inroads into the core vote base of SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party this time. The SP, which has had a consolidate Yadav and Muslim vote bank behind it, has relied on a considerable number of non-Yadav OBCs to expand its reach by toeing the same line as that of the BJP,” says JP Shukla, a prominent political analyst.

BJP’s non-Yadav OBC candidates include Kurmi, Lodhi, Kushwaha, Saini, Nishad, Sahkya, Kumhar, Sonar, Pal, Rajbhar, Chauraia, Kalwar, Kashyap and Alakh. The party has given tickets to around half-a-dozen Yadavs. According to political analyst PN Arya, BJP drew big gains in the 2017 elections riding on the support of the OBCs. Other political parties have realised the significance of this and given them ticket sin good numbers.

Moreover, BJP’s strategy to woo backward classes and SCs other than Jatavs was well reflected in the expansion of the Modi cabinet last year. Of the seven ministers inducted in the Union Cabinet from Uttar Pradesh, three -- Anupriya Patel, Pankaj Chaudhury and BL Verma – came from OBCs. Three others — Kaushal Kishore, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and SP Singh Baghel —come from the SC category. The remaining one was the controversial Lakhimpur MP Ajay Mishra Teni.