STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Ambedkar play at JLN Stadium from Feb 25

Announcing the gala event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the musical play would be the largest production of its kind.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Dr BR Ambedkar statue

Dr BR Ambedkar statue (Representational Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s long pending grand musical play to celebrate the legacy of BR Ambedkar will now be held between February 25 and March 12. It was earlier scheduled to commence from January 5 but postponed due to the Covid lockdowns and protocols.

Announcing the gala event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the musical play would be the largest production of its kind. “I consider myself a devotee of Babasaheb and a part of the crores of followers he has all over the world. This mega show will be organised twice a day from  February 25 to March 12 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.”

“A larger-than-life set with a 100 ft stage has been crafted for the show. Bollywood actor Rohit Roy will essay the role of Babasaheb. The show will be free for the public but seats will have to be reserved due to limited space. Tickets can be booked by dialling the number, 8800009938, or by clicking the website, www.babasahebmusical.in,” Kejriwal added.

The show will be available daily in two slots of 4pm and 7pm for the audience. Recalling efforts to secure the legacy of Ambedkar, Kejriwal said his government had decided on Babasaheb’s death anniversary in December to produce a musical play as “an ode to the eminent personality who left such a mark in people’s lives.” Kejriwal appealed all to come in large numbers so that they get inspired from the life of Ambedkar. “Babasaheb Ambedkar is considered to be one of the greatest leaders that our country has seen till date. He faced a lot of struggle in his life, and learning about his trials and triumphs truly inspires us,” he said. “Despite having an impoverished childhood, he proved himself by becoming independent India’s first law minister and writing our Constitution,” the CM added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BR Ambedkar
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp