Ambedkar play at JLN Stadium from Feb 25

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s long pending grand musical play to celebrate the legacy of BR Ambedkar will now be held between February 25 and March 12. It was earlier scheduled to commence from January 5 but postponed due to the Covid lockdowns and protocols.

Announcing the gala event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the musical play would be the largest production of its kind. “I consider myself a devotee of Babasaheb and a part of the crores of followers he has all over the world. This mega show will be organised twice a day from February 25 to March 12 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.”

“A larger-than-life set with a 100 ft stage has been crafted for the show. Bollywood actor Rohit Roy will essay the role of Babasaheb. The show will be free for the public but seats will have to be reserved due to limited space. Tickets can be booked by dialling the number, 8800009938, or by clicking the website, www.babasahebmusical.in,” Kejriwal added.

The show will be available daily in two slots of 4pm and 7pm for the audience. Recalling efforts to secure the legacy of Ambedkar, Kejriwal said his government had decided on Babasaheb’s death anniversary in December to produce a musical play as “an ode to the eminent personality who left such a mark in people’s lives.” Kejriwal appealed all to come in large numbers so that they get inspired from the life of Ambedkar. “Babasaheb Ambedkar is considered to be one of the greatest leaders that our country has seen till date. He faced a lot of struggle in his life, and learning about his trials and triumphs truly inspires us,” he said. “Despite having an impoverished childhood, he proved himself by becoming independent India’s first law minister and writing our Constitution,” the CM added.