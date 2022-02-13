BJP pushes for CBI probe in Rajasthan paper leak scam

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Even as the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak threatens to derail the Assembly, the opposition BJP is in no mood to let up the pressure on the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.Four BJP MLAs have been suspended for the entire session of the Budget session after they allegedly stopped a CPM MLA from speaking during the debate on the Governor’s address.

At a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party, the saffron leadership decided that the agitation for a CBI probe on the REET scam will continue until CBI probe was ordered. The BJP, it said, will continue the ‘struggle’ even if all 40 party MLAs are suspended.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria asserted that the police and administrative officers were responsible for keeping the question paper safe. “Why only selected people from the Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle were appointed at the time of REET Examination in the education complex itself? Some of these people were caught and booked. Who appointed these people to such key positions? Probe should cover who got them installed as it involves the future of lakhs of youngsters.”

The SOG, which arrested 38 people so far, claims that Rs 1.22 crore was exchanged by various stakeholders in the scam. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the government would not give in to the opposition’s demand. He added that the government was ready to reply on REET in the House.

“We will also highlight the exploits of the BJP rule. All this is being done at the behest of Delhi,” asserted Dhariwal.“Papers were leaked five times in the BJP rule. Forget CBI probe, the then government did not even get the scams probed by the SOG. So why give it to the CBI now? This pressure for CBI probe is political drama.”

Speaker CP Joshi, meanwhile, said that the gang involved in the paper leak be detected. “The government should make a statement on how to make examinations fool-proof. I don’t agree with the opposition’s demand for CBI investigation but fair selection in jobs is a serious issue.”