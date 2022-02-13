STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DoE issues points to intensify 10-12 Board exam preps 

Heads of schools were told on Saturday to have resource people, remedial classes, etc 

  1. NEW DELHI: A week after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that it will conduct term 2 board examinations for Class 10 and 12 offline from April 26, the Directorate of Education (DoE) intensified preparations to empower Delhi students for the boards. 

The DoE, in a meeting on Saturday, directed the Heads of Schools (HoSs) to ensure that students of senior secondary sections, Class 10 and 12, maintained regular attendance for offline classes. It added, for the next two months, teachers must strive for 100 per cent students’ attendance and make optimum utilisation of time in completing the syllabus and preparing students for examination through revision activities and practicals.

In the meeting, Director of Education Himanshu Gupta, Education Advisor Shailendra Sharma and Additional Director (School) Rita Sharma, discussed necessary preparations for the upcoming examinations (see box) as well as reopening schools for Nursery to Class 8 from Monday, February 14, to all school heads. 

To help these younger students, especially those in the lower classes, adjust to the physical concept for a school environment, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education asked all the HoSs to go out of their way with students’ social-emotional well-being in the first two weeks. 

Students will be encouraged to share their experiences of these two years indoors freely, and explore the new school environment. 

What faculties must do for board exams

  • Considering the long phase of online classes, impetus will be placed on practical classes to improve children’s focus and provide them hands-on learning experience
  • Each child will be given individual attention to remove their doubts
  • HoSs will conduct daily review meetings to understand students’ requirements
  • School heads will be able to call additional resource persons using SMC funds as per children’s learning needs
  • Remedial classes will be conducted to enhance the confidence of students and recoup the loss in studies due to closure of schools
  • Students can also download sample papers and learning materials by visiting the Academic and Examination section on the website of the Education Department (edudel.nic.in)
  • Efforts will be made to bring back children who stopped attending school due to displacement and other reasons
  • Director of Education will conduct a review meeting with district-wise education officers and school heads from Monday so children are better prepared for examinations
