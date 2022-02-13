DoE issues points to intensify 10-12 Board exam preps 

NEW DELHI: A week after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that it will conduct term 2 board examinations for Class 10 and 12 offline from April 26, the Directorate of Education (DoE) intensified preparations to empower Delhi students for the boards.

The DoE, in a meeting on Saturday, directed the Heads of Schools (HoSs) to ensure that students of senior secondary sections, Class 10 and 12, maintained regular attendance for offline classes. It added, for the next two months, teachers must strive for 100 per cent students’ attendance and make optimum utilisation of time in completing the syllabus and preparing students for examination through revision activities and practicals.

In the meeting, Director of Education Himanshu Gupta, Education Advisor Shailendra Sharma and Additional Director (School) Rita Sharma, discussed necessary preparations for the upcoming examinations (see box) as well as reopening schools for Nursery to Class 8 from Monday, February 14, to all school heads.

To help these younger students, especially those in the lower classes, adjust to the physical concept for a school environment, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education asked all the HoSs to go out of their way with students’ social-emotional well-being in the first two weeks.

Students will be encouraged to share their experiences of these two years indoors freely, and explore the new school environment.

What faculties must do for board exams