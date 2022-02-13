STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt relaxes norms for DTC women bus drivers

Minimum height for women to apply as a bus driver has been reduced from 159cm to 153 cm.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:42 AM

DTC bus

Representational image of a DTC bus (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: In a major decision, Delhi government on Saturday relaxed the norms to employ women as bus drivers for its 6,900-strong bus fleet under Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). 

Minimum height for women to apply as bus driver has been reduced from 159cm to 153 cm. Experience criteria after the issuance of Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) license has been reduced to one month from three years. 

The Delhi Government has proposed to provide free one month training in its Burari Drivers Training Institute to women drivers who want to earn Heavy Motor Vehicle License (HMV). After this training, women will have one final testing round. 

A proposal has been made in the upcoming budget 2022-23 to provide full fee waiver to women through dedicated subsidy.

The height criteria had been a long-standing pain point for women wanting to become DTC bus drivers. The Transport Department had already reduced minimum height criteria to 159cm in December 2020 after representations were made by various stakeholders. In 2021, the state government reserved 33 per cent of 4,261 new e-auto registrations for women drivers. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had formed a committee of experts to deliberate and suggest optimal criteria in favour of women employees. 

Under the guidance of Transport Department, DTC invited 12 women drivers and HMV licence holders to test for bus driving in its facility, out of which 10 passed the test. NGO Azad Foundation that trains women to become drivers said there is demand among women to become bus drivers, and the decision may see 15-20 women inducted to bus driving operations every year. 

DTC
