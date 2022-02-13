Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

XLRI students to evaluate B-school’s impact

XLRI is all set to participate in the Positive Impact Rating (PIR)-2022, thereby giving its students a chance to evaluate the institution based on its initiatives to solve societal and sustainable challenges and assess the positive impact of the B-school. The rating aims to address the larger role of business schools and their positive impact which extends beyond their contribution to business and economy. XLRI will be participating in the rating for the third consecutive year. The institute had featured in the list of top global business schools in the first two editions of Positive Impact Rating. The results of the 2021 edition of the PIR were announced at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

CIP, JSLPS training programme under Garima Project

Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) in collaboration with the Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP) organised a two-day residential training for women victims of societal malpractices such as witchcraft. Titled Garima Project, the training was attended by 53 victims of witchcraft from Bokaro, Gumla, Khunti, Latehar, Lohardaga, Simdega and West Singhbhum districts. During the training session, aggrieved women narrated their ordeals and shared how they were starting a new innings by joining the Garima Project. The main objective of this session was to make the victims forget their past traumas and to boost their mental health. After this, these women will be helped to find out suitable livelihood opportunities. With a large tribal population, Jharkhand reports witch-killing cases regularly.

PTR seeks surplus big cats from other reserves

The Palamau Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Jharkhand has sent a proposal seeking translocation of tigers from other reserves. According to PTR officials, they have sent a proposal to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) through the state government for approval for bringing in big cats from reserves with a surplus. Notably, no big cat has been sighted in PTR in recent years, raising doubts about their presence here. This is likely to have prompted the authorities to seek translocation of tigers from other reserves. The carcass of a tigress, however, was found within PTR in February 2020, which proved that at least a tigress lived in the reserve till then.

Tata Steel, CSIR to go for strategic partnership

Tata Steel and the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) signed an MoU recently, to pursue strategic technological partnership across multiple technology areas. The objective of this collaborative model is to create first-in-the-world technologies with a global impact on society, industry and innovation ecosystem. As per the MoU, CSIR will provide scientific and technological support through its chain of laboratories across India while Tata Steel will provide financial support to several identified projects along with technical inputs and logistics. The MoU signing event was conducted virtually.

