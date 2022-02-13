STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Special status for Bihar part of Nitish’s plan: LJP

Chirag wondered as to why the Bihar chief minister kept silent when the provision of the special status was scrapped by the then UPA government in the Centre.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

LJP president Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan (Photo | PTI)

PATNA: The repeated demand from the Centre to accord special status to Bihar was part of a well-planned political strategy of Nitish Kumar’s party, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said on Saturday. Chirag indicated that the ongoing tension in the NDA allies  — BJP and JD-U — was part of a larger plan of Nitish. The Bihar chief minister still cherishes the dream of becoming the PM, the Lok Janshakti Party chief said.

“He (Nitish) is well educated and aware of the fact that the provision of according special status to any state has already been scrapped. Yet, JD-U keeps demanding for the special status,” the Jamui MP told the media at Hajipur.While JD-U MP Sunil Kumar Pintu has said that a delegation of 21 MPs would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge him to consider the long pending demand of special status for Bihar, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Bashishtha Narain Singh claimed that special status was the only panacea for Bihar’s all-round development. 

Chirag wondered as to why the Bihar chief minister kept silent when the provision of the special status was scrapped by the then UPA government in the Centre. “Nitish Kumar Ji would have raised objection over it and pressured the then government not to do so in the interest of backward states. But he didn’t do so.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special status Bihar LJP Nitish Kumar JDU
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp