Tata Safari - Going dark!

The Tata Safari has been doing brisk business in the country and has won accolades for its design. Undoubtedly, one of the best looking SUVs available in the mid-range product segment, it now gets a neat new look in the form of the #Dark Edition!

Clad in signature Oberon Black paint that is synonymous with the dark range of products from Tata Motors, the new Safari also gets 18-inch Blackstone alloys and signature badging on the fender and the tailgate. The dark theme carries over to the cabin as well and special finishes include the Blackstone Matrix dashboard, Nappa Granite black upholstery with blue tri-arrow perforations and stitching. The end result is quite striking and upmarket, which suits the persona of the Safari quite well.

Tata is offering the Dark Edition scheme on the XT+ and XZ+ variants and they also benefit from exclusive features such as ventilated seats on the first and second row, an on-board air purifier as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto over Wi-Fi.

Known for its robust build quality and Land Rover DNA thanks to the use of the modified D8 platform, the Safari has clocked over 16,000 customers since it was launched last year. The plush ride quality, high level of safety and neat connected technologies are the key driving force behind this demand. With the Dark Edition, Tata Motors is looking at furthering this growth.

Starts from Rs 19.05 lakh (ex-showroom)