STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

4 more towers unfit for living in Gurugram enclave

In some houses, the iron roads in ceilings are entirely visible. In others, plaster is falling and there are big cracks.

Published: 20th February 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway of a collapsed portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109. (Photo | ANI)

NEW DELHI: Days after several houses at Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram collapsed, the Department of Town and Country Planning has declared four more apartment towers unfit for living, leaving many residents in limbo. Gurugram district’s Town and Country Planner R S Bhath, who is currently stationed in the society to oversee the repair and rehabilitation work, conducted a survey and declared towers E, F, G and H unfit for living.

In some houses, the iron roads in ceilings are entirely visible. In others, plaster is falling and there are big cracks. The residents have been asked to shift to alternative accommodations, officials said. Bhath said the cost of rehabilitation of these families will be borne by the builder of Chintels Paradiso. The decision triggered panic among the residents of 200 flats in these towers and left them in a situation of uncertainty.

“Where do we go suddenly? My child has his board exams coming up. Now where do we find a new place at such short notice?” asked Saloni, a resident of Tower E. “My flat has developed cracks and we lay awake each night after the collapse, scared of dying. I have spent `40 lakh on furniture, how can I just go,” said Seema, who lives on the sixth floor in Tower F. The residents claimed that people from Tower D, where the houses collapsed on February 10, are camping like refugees and asked how others will be accommodated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurugram building collapse Building health
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp