Akhilesh Yadav equates Lakhimpur violence with Jallianwala Bagh

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday equated the mowing down of farmers in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and promised that on coming to power, his government will act against the perpetrators of the crime. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence last October. The farmers were mowed down allegedly by cars carrying BJP workers.

Addressing election rallies in Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri, Yadav said the violence reminded him of the Jalliawalan Bagh incident during British rule. “Those who got bail in the case will lose their deposits in the court of people during voting,” he said, adding that his party’s government will ensure action against those who shielded perpetrators of the crime.

Speaking on pending sugarcane dues, Yadav promised that on coming to power, his party’s government will set up a corpus fund to ensure payment to farmers within 15 days of selling the crop. He also accused the ruling BJP of suppressing farmers during the stir against the Centre’s farm laws. “The BJP government acted against the farmers’ agitation in all its capacity,” Yadav alleged. ENS