Father of Manipur poll candidate shot at by militants; EC urged to step in

The victim sustained injuries on his right shoulder.

Published: 20th February 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

GUWAHATI: Suspected militants on Friday night shot at the father of an Assembly poll candidate in Manipur. Shamjai Singh, the father of the National People’s Party (NPP) candidate L Sanjoy, was injured when suspected ultras fired at him. The incident happened when Singh was campaigning for his son who is contesting from the Andro constituency. Sanjoy was with the BJP but joined the NPP last month. 

The victim sustained injuries on his right shoulder. NPP president Conrad K Sangma, who is also Meghalaya Chief Minister, was among those who visited Singh at the hospital.

“Anguished that our candidate, L Sanjoy Singh’s father, Shamjai Singh was shot & injured in a campaign programme at Yairipok Yambem Leikai. These incidents are tarnishing the sacred essence of our democracy. I urge ECI to see into these developments in #Manipur,” Sangma tweeted.

He said he would meet the state’s Chief Electoral Officer to ensure that action was taken against the perpetrators of the crime. The incident comes just days after the NPP petitioned the Election Commission seeking adequate security cover for its candidates, alleging that they were being intimidated by some militant organisations. 

The NPP, which was born in Manipur but raised in Meghalaya, said reports of intimidations were received from across constituencies. Earlier, the party had stated that one of its candidates failed to file his nomination while another had to withdraw it at the last moment as militants warned them against contesting.

