Gujarat procures genome sequencer

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) has procured a new high-throughput genome sequencer – the Illumina Novaseq 6000. According to the state government, it is the first time such an advanced machine has been set up in a state government-run institution. Genome sequencing is a powerful tool to understand the transmission dynamics of outbreaks and inform outbreak control decisions.

Evidence of this was seen during the 2014–2016 West African Ebola outbreak when real-time genome sequencing was used to help public health decision-making, a strategy dubbed ‘precision public health pathogen genomics’. Immediate sharing and analysis of data during outbreaks is now recommended as an integral part of the outbreak response. The feasibility of real-time genome sequencing requires access to sequence platforms that provide reliable sequences, access to metadata for interpretation, and data analysis at high speeds and low costs.

Importantly, the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on 27 February and genome sequencing was performed in near to real-time using an amplicon-based sequencing approach. According to WHO, genome sequencing enabled the world to rapidly identify SARS-CoV-2 and knowing the genome sequence allowed the rapid development of diagnostic tests and other tools for the response. Continued genome sequencing supports the monitoring of the spread, activity and evolution of the virus.

As per government officials, the equipment will also make the inspection of new mutations or strains easier. “Other research including in the fields of cancer, rare genetic disorders, population genetics, and complete genome, exome, and transcriptome can also be carried out with ease,” said an official. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel had approved the purchase in order to boost the competence, structure, and power at the GBRC.