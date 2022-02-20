STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Gujarat procures genome sequencer

Genome sequencing is a powerful tool to understand the transmission dynamics of outbreaks and inform outbreak control decisions.

Published: 20th February 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Covid wall art, Covid art, Coronavirus

Genome sequencing enabled the world to rapidly identify SARS-CoV-2 and knowing the genome sequence allowed the rapid development of diagnostic tests. (Representational Image | EPS, Shriram BN)

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) has procured a new high-throughput genome sequencer – the Illumina Novaseq 6000. According to the state government, it is the first time such an advanced machine has been set up in a state government-run institution. Genome sequencing is a powerful tool to understand the transmission dynamics of outbreaks and inform outbreak control decisions. 

Evidence of this was seen during the 2014–2016 West African Ebola outbreak when real-time genome sequencing was used to help public health decision-making, a strategy dubbed ‘precision public health pathogen genomics’. Immediate sharing and analysis of data during outbreaks is now recommended as an integral part of the outbreak response. The feasibility of real-time genome sequencing requires access to sequence platforms that provide reliable sequences, access to metadata for interpretation, and data analysis at high speeds and low costs.

Importantly, the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on 27 February and genome sequencing was performed in near to real-time using an amplicon-based sequencing approach. According to WHO, genome sequencing enabled the world to rapidly identify SARS-CoV-2 and knowing the genome sequence allowed the rapid development of diagnostic tests and other tools for the response. Continued genome sequencing supports the monitoring of the spread, activity and evolution of the virus.

As per government officials, the equipment will also make the inspection of new mutations or strains easier. “Other research including in the fields of cancer, rare genetic disorders, population genetics, and complete genome, exome, and transcriptome can also be carried out with ease,” said an official. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel had approved the purchase in order to boost the competence, structure, and power at the GBRC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Genome Sequencing Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre Illumina Novaseq 6000
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp