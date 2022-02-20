Man who handed over Ahmedabad blast accused delighted with conviction

Ramashankar By

PATNA: Anurag Basu, a native of Bihar’s Gaya district, is elated over a special court verdict in connection with 2008 serial blasts in Ahmedabad, which had left 56 people killed and 246 more wounded. The 36-year-old martial arts expert had overpowered one of the main accused, Pathan Tausif Khan, and handed him over at the Civil Lines police station in Gaya. The confrontation happened on September 13, 2017.

Tausif’s interrogation revealed his connections with the Indian Mujahideen, a terror outfit responsible for the serial explosions in Ahmedabad. Later two others identified as Ghulam Sarvar and Sanna Khan were arrested on the charges of providing shelter to the serial blast accused in Gaya.

On being contacted, Anurag said on Saturday, “It’s a proud moment for me and the entire nation as the perpetrators of crime have been punished for the offence. I had urged the court concerned during my deposition to award death sentence to the accused.”

Anurag, then owner of a cyber cafe, recalled that he followed Tausif soon after he stepped out of his cyber cafe as his activities were found to be suspicious. Anurag had to fight Tausif to get the better of him. He received threats from associates of Tausif and some others associated with IM and SIMI (Students’ Islamic Movement of India). He had to shut his cyber cafe as people stopped visiting it after the incident on September 13, 2017. He deposed before the special court in police protection to get his statement recorded virtually on September 20 and 21, 2021.

Anurag, a black belt winner in martial arts from Thailand, is at present running a martial arts training centre in Gaya to earn livelihood for him and his family. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had honoured the man at a function in Patna recently.