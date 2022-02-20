STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patna diary

Unveiling the Taapur massacre memorial, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that the massacre was the most fatal one from the pre-independence era after Jallianwala Bagh.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inaugurates orientation and enlightenment programme for the members of both the Houses of the Bihar state legislative assembly to mark the centenary of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha building in Patna.

‘Shaheed Smarak’ on Tarapur massacre unveiled

February 15 will be commemorated as ‘Shaheed Diwas’ in memory of the 34 freedom fighters who were killed at the hands of the British police at Tarapur in Munger district 90 years ago. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the announcement after unveiling a statue of martyrs of the 1932 massacre here. Speaking on occasion, Nitish announced that henceforth. Out of 34 martyrs, the identity of only seven has so far been ascertained. The chief minister said the massacre was the most fatal from the pre-independence era after Jallianwala Bagh. A park in memory of the martyrs is being developed here.

Varsity dream renewed as officials visit Vikramshila

The visit of a high-level team from the Union Education Ministry has rekindled a ray of hope for the proposed central university at Vikramshila Mahavihara – one of three significant Buddhist monastery sites in India – near Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district. The state government has earmarked 200-odd acres of land for the purpose. Bhagalpur district magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said the central team inspected the proposed site of the university and held a meeting with the officials of the state government. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election campaign for the Bihar state assembly polls had announced that a central university would be set up at the ancient site. Vikramshila Mahavihara was established as a centre for academia during the reign of the Pala Dynasty.

‘Work in unison to maintain legislative’s dignity

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated an orientation and enlightenment programme for the members of both the Houses of the state legislative assembly to mark the centenary celebration of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha building in Patna a day ago. Speaking on the occasion, Birla expressed concern over the degradation of the Houses and called upon the members to work unitedly to maintain the dignity of the legislature. He said he would like to have a digital portal for the proceedings of the state legislatures, parliamentary committee reports and library materials for the people to have all information on one platform.

East Champaran launches grievance redressal drive

Taking a cue from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Darbaar, the East Champaran police has started holding ‘Thana Diwas’ in all police stations here for on-the-spot redressal of the grievances of the people. Under the drive, the district SP with his subordinates will camp at a particular police station under his jurisdiction each Wednesday to listen to the complaints of the people and dispose them of. SP Kumar Ashish said the laxity on the part of any officer would not be indulged. All SHOs have been asked to behave properly with the visitors to the police station, the SP said. The first Thana Diwas was held on Wednesday at Ramgarhwa police station here.

