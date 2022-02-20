Police suspect same culprit behind planting two bombs in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police investigating the recoveries of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Ghazipur and Old Seemapuri has found that the design and component of the explosives were the same and that a stolen motorcycle was parked near both spots.

Investigators believe that the same persons were behind planting the IEDs within a month. The sketches of two suspects have been prepared, a senior police officer said, adding that efforts are being made to nab them at the earliest.

The IEDs found in an Old Seemapuri house on Thursday and in the Ghazipur flower market on January 17 were prepared with the intention of carrying out blasts at public places across the city, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Friday. Such activities are not possible without local support, he added.

The investigation revealed that both IEDs were made with a mix of ammonium nitrate and RDX, the senior police officer said. Both explosives were defused in a controlled manner and no one was injured.

In CCTV footage from the Ghazipur spot, a black Hero Splendor motorcycle was seen parked nearby. After the IED recovery in Old Seemapuri, the police found a similar bike from near Dilshad Garden Metro Station.

It was found to be stolen and investigators believe it is the same motorcycle seen in the CCTV footage collected from the Ghazipur spot.

Asthana said the Special Cell and other teams were investigating the case. They are probing forward and backward linkages. “We are trying to pre-empt every such incident in Delhi and expose any local and foreign network,” he added.

Officials from the National Investigation Agency on Friday visited the scene of crime as multiple agencies have been working on the case.