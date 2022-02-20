President Kovind hosts SC judges at Mughal Gardens

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and judges of the Supreme Court along with their family members visited the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday on the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind.

The President, along with first lady Savita Kovind, took the judges to the garden and showed them 11 varieties of tulips, which is the highlight at the Mughal Gardens this year. The Kovinds also hosted tea for all the judges and their families. Most of the judges were accompanied with their spouses. This is the first time that the President has extended a special invitation to the SC judges and their families.

The CJI presented the Annual Report to President on the occasion. The garden was opened for the public on February 12. Since Justice Ramana took over as CJI, he has met President many times. The last meeting was on September 21, 2021 when the CJI and Justice U U Lalit had called on the President. Justice Lalit is next in line to become the CJI when CJI Ramana retires in August next year.