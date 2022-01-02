STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

10 Maharashtra ministers, 20 MLAs Covid positive

Maharashtra health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said as per genome sequencing, 70% of cases are of the Delta variant and that can be fatal.

Published: 02nd January 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: In Maharashtra, Covid-19 is on a rampage. Ten ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and 20 MLAs have tested positive. Positive cases are touching new highs every day.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said 10 ministers and 20 MLAs are infected with Covid-19. He said if positive cases continue to head north, they have to impose more stringent restrictions.

During the recently concluded winter session of Maharashtra Assembly, many ministers and MLAs got infected. On the first day of the session, more than 30 persons including MLAs and ministers were found to be infected. A second set of tests found more than 40 positive cases. Double vaccination certificates or negative RT-PCR reports were mandatory to attend the session. Despite all that, the session turned out to be a super spreader.

Mumbai has turned into the epicentre of Covid-19. On Saturday, it reported 6,347 cases, one death and 451 recoveries. On Friday, it had 5,631 cases. The city now has 22,334 active cases. As per health experts, community spread has started and that’s why Mumbai is witnessing more positive cases.

Maharashtra health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said as per genome sequencing, 70% of cases are of the Delta variant and that can be fatal. “If positive cases continue to grow and 80 lakh cases are reported with 1% morality, that would possibly mean 80,000 deaths. Ministers and MLAs getting it is a major concern. It shows the virus is penetrating,” said another senior government official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Covid Maharashtra minister Covid Maharashtra MLA Covid
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp