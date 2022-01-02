10 Maharashtra ministers, 20 MLAs Covid positive

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: In Maharashtra, Covid-19 is on a rampage. Ten ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and 20 MLAs have tested positive. Positive cases are touching new highs every day.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said 10 ministers and 20 MLAs are infected with Covid-19. He said if positive cases continue to head north, they have to impose more stringent restrictions.

During the recently concluded winter session of Maharashtra Assembly, many ministers and MLAs got infected. On the first day of the session, more than 30 persons including MLAs and ministers were found to be infected. A second set of tests found more than 40 positive cases. Double vaccination certificates or negative RT-PCR reports were mandatory to attend the session. Despite all that, the session turned out to be a super spreader.

Mumbai has turned into the epicentre of Covid-19. On Saturday, it reported 6,347 cases, one death and 451 recoveries. On Friday, it had 5,631 cases. The city now has 22,334 active cases. As per health experts, community spread has started and that’s why Mumbai is witnessing more positive cases.

Maharashtra health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said as per genome sequencing, 70% of cases are of the Delta variant and that can be fatal. “If positive cases continue to grow and 80 lakh cases are reported with 1% morality, that would possibly mean 80,000 deaths. Ministers and MLAs getting it is a major concern. It shows the virus is penetrating,” said another senior government official.