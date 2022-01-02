A guide to feasting safe and smart this festive season

Deepika Rathod By

Rest your sweet buds

Late-night meals including junk and processed food with too much sweet intake can lead to slowing down our digestion and gut motility, leading to constipation. Outside fried food is rich in Omega 6 and saturated fat, which will increase inflammation and fat accumulation in the body. It can also affect liver health.

Add a tsp of raw flaxseed powder in your salad for Omega 3, which will help in reducing inflammation of the body.

Water intake is important to flush out toxins from the body. Drink ajwain or fennel water or infused water by adding lemon/orange/cucumber/mint, etc., in water to keep the body as alkaline as possible.

Increase veggies in your meal because the fibre will add bulk to the motion and will help in overcoming constipation.

In case you still face constipation, soak either two prunes or figs for 5-6 hours and then chew it well towards bedtime. Then sip a cup of warm water after that to ease out any constipation.

No more acidity

A calorie-dense meal can make the body more acidic and it will slow down the body’s metabolism. Sugar molecules in the body act with the protein fibre, particularly collagen and elastin making them malformed and stiff and this process is known as glycation, which makes the skin look discoloured and weak, therefore speeding up the ageing process. It can increase sugar levels in the body.