A guide to feasting safe and smart this festive season

The celebrations this festive season still continue, so let’s discuss a few tips that we can follow to keep our overall health in place.

Published: 02nd January 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Street food

Representational Image

Rest your sweet buds 

Late-night meals including junk and processed food with too much sweet intake can lead to slowing down our digestion and gut motility, leading to constipation. Outside fried food is rich in Omega 6 and saturated fat, which will increase inflammation and fat accumulation in the body. It can also affect liver health.

  • Add a tsp of raw flaxseed powder in your salad for Omega 3, which will help in reducing inflammation of the body.
  • Water intake is important to flush out toxins from the body. Drink ajwain or fennel water or infused water by adding lemon/orange/cucumber/mint, etc., in water to keep the body as alkaline as possible.
  • Increase veggies in your meal because the fibre will add bulk to the motion and will help in overcoming constipation.
  • In case you still face constipation, soak either two prunes or figs for 5-6 hours and then chew it well towards bedtime. Then sip a cup of warm water after that to ease out any constipation.

No more acidity

A calorie-dense meal can make the body more acidic and it will slow down the body’s metabolism. Sugar molecules in the body act with the protein fibre, particularly collagen and elastin making them malformed and stiff and this process is known as glycation, which makes the skin look discoloured and weak, therefore speeding up the ageing process. It can increase sugar levels in the body.

  • If you have eaten more sweets in one meal, ensure the next meal is lighter to digest.
  • Cinnamon powder can be taken after a meal to control sugar levels and improve metabolism. 
  • Due to too much intake of sugar, the body can crave more sugar. Keep cardamom in between your teeth and chew it to overcome the sweet craving.
