BJP MP Varun Gandhi urges fellow MPs to ensure virus preparedness

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday held a virtual conference with health workers of his constituency Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, asking fellow MPs to get on the job to deal with the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus.

Stated that the Omicron threat looms large, Gandhi said he was expecting health officials to be prepared to deal with a possible bigger outbreak. His advice to fellow parliamentarians was to start checking preparedness in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

This comes at a time when BJP MPs in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh are seemingly working hard to make the ‘Janvishwas Yatra’ successful. Gandhi had previously taken potshots at the UP government for imposing night curfew, saying that it hardly made sense when there was no clamp on large gathering for political rallies.

After the virtual brainstorming with the health professionals, Gandhi shared an advisory that other MPs too could start working on. This includes 7,000 tests a day, maintaining separate registers for Omicron, hospitalisation and death records. Also, the MP stated that besides making advance arrangements for beds and oxygen along with ventilators in hospitals, it also must be ensured that the same facilities are available at primary healthcare centres and community healthcare centres. This, she said, would ensure that the hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with the rising number of cases.

Gandhi urged that doctors and paramedic staff be available 24X7 at all community and primary healthcare centres. He spoke of the importance of telemedicine facilities.