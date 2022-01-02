STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Cross-border pleasantries between forces at LAC and LoC

On the first day of the new year on Saturday, troops of Indian Army exchanged good wishes and sweets with soldiers of People’s Liberation Army and Pakistan Army.

Published: 02nd January 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army personnel exchange sweets with Chinese soldiers at Demchok Hotspring.

NEW DELHI: On the first day of the new year on Saturday, troops of Indian Army exchanged good wishes and sweets with soldiers of People’s Liberation Army and Pakistan Army.

“Indian Army, as a warm gesture, presented sweets to Pakistan Army at Chilliana-Tithwal Crossing Point, to extend best wishes on the new year, displaying the will to maintain peace along the Line of Control  (LoC),” the Defence PRO said.

“Over the years, India has continuously endeavored to sweeten and strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan through goodwill gestures like this one to ensure peace and tranquility in the region.”

Other points at LoC where exchanges took place included Chakoti-Uri Crossing Point, Poonch-Rawalkot Crossing Point, and Mendhar-Hot Springs Crossing Point. India and Pakistan reiterated that the ceasefire agreement reached in last February has seen a prolonged period of peace along the LoC.

The Indian Army and PLA exchanged greetings and sweets along the LAC at 10 different points in the Eastern and Western sectors along the entire Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Points in Western sector included Karakoram Pass, Daulet Beg Oldi (DBO), Bottleneck, Konkala, Chushul Moldo and Demchok Hotspring. In the Eastern sector, the two sides exchanged pleasantries at Nathula and Kongrala in Sikkim and at Bum La and Wacha Damai in Arunachal Pradesh.

China has changed names of 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh in the native language and staked claim of the state. Also, Indian Army and PLA have been involved in a protracted stand0off in Eastern Ladakh since May 2020. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army LAC LOC PLA Indian Army Peoples Liberation Army Pakistan Army
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp