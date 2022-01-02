Cross-border pleasantries between forces at LAC and LoC

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: On the first day of the new year on Saturday, troops of Indian Army exchanged good wishes and sweets with soldiers of People’s Liberation Army and Pakistan Army.

“Indian Army, as a warm gesture, presented sweets to Pakistan Army at Chilliana-Tithwal Crossing Point, to extend best wishes on the new year, displaying the will to maintain peace along the Line of Control (LoC),” the Defence PRO said.

“Over the years, India has continuously endeavored to sweeten and strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan through goodwill gestures like this one to ensure peace and tranquility in the region.”

Other points at LoC where exchanges took place included Chakoti-Uri Crossing Point, Poonch-Rawalkot Crossing Point, and Mendhar-Hot Springs Crossing Point. India and Pakistan reiterated that the ceasefire agreement reached in last February has seen a prolonged period of peace along the LoC.

The Indian Army and PLA exchanged greetings and sweets along the LAC at 10 different points in the Eastern and Western sectors along the entire Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Points in Western sector included Karakoram Pass, Daulet Beg Oldi (DBO), Bottleneck, Konkala, Chushul Moldo and Demchok Hotspring. In the Eastern sector, the two sides exchanged pleasantries at Nathula and Kongrala in Sikkim and at Bum La and Wacha Damai in Arunachal Pradesh.

China has changed names of 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh in the native language and staked claim of the state. Also, Indian Army and PLA have been involved in a protracted stand0off in Eastern Ladakh since May 2020.