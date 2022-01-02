STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi High Court allows termination of 28-week-old foetus

The court had, on December 22, asked the AIIMS to set up a medical board at the earliest for the examination of the woman.

Published: 02nd January 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

Representational Image

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has permitted a 28-week pregnant woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy on account of substantial fetal abnormality and said that reproductive choice is a dimension of personal liberty enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.

Justice Jyoti Singh, while allowing the woman’s plea to undergo the procedure, stated that allowing the pregnancy to continue would have a deleterious impact on the petitioner’s mental health and she cannot be deprived of the freedom to take a decision to continue or not to continue with the pregnancy in view the medical board’s opinion.

The judge observed that the lack of compatibility of the fetus with a healthy and normal life as in view of the medical experts, the child would require cardiac surgery in the initial stage of life as well as repeat cardiac surgeries in late adolescence or adulthood.

It noted that the child would be exposed to ‘intra and post-operative complications and may lead to further complexities’ which would adversely impact the quality of the life and the opinion of the medical experts that the child was ‘likely to have an average physical growth’ came with a caveat that the surgical repair is successful.

The court permitted the petitioner to undergo termination of pregnancy at a medical facility of her choice and recorded that the medical board constituted in the case has explained the possible complications of the procedure of termination to the couple. 

The court had, on December 22, asked the AIIMS to set up a medical board at the earliest for the examination of the woman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abortion Abortion law India abortion laws pregnancy
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp