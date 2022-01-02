Delhi Teachers' University coming up on 12-acre land

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal Government is all set to set up a world-class Delhi Teachers’ University on 12 acres of land at Bakkarwala village.

The University will be open for 5,000 students. It will provide global exposure to aspiring teachers with high-end facilities on the campus.

“The Kejriwal government’s vision is to prepare teachers who are professionally trained, highly educated, motivated, and passionate to bring change in the Indian education system,” said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, during his site visit and directed officials to fast-track the work of setting up Delhi Teachers’ University as sessions would start in 2022.

The University will offer Teacher Education Programmes like BA-BEd, BSc-BEd. The University will be attached to the Delhi government schools for the entire duration of their course and aspiring teachers will get hands-on experience with a strong emphasis on research, he added.