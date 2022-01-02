IIT-Delhi, Jamia among 6,000 entities to lose FCRA licence

NEW DELHI: Nearly 6,000 entities, including IIT-Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia, Indian Medical Association and Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, saw their FCRA registration expiring at the beginning of the year.

Officials said their registration might have either ceased for lack of request for renewal or been rejected by the department concerned.

The official website related to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act lists NGOs and organizations with their registration under the FCRA having ceased or their validity expired. These include Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, Indian Institute of Public Administration, Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi College of Engineering and Oxfam India.

MHA officials explained that the registration under the Act is deemed to have ceased on January 1. Such NGOs can no longer receive the foreign donations, for the FCRA registration is mandatory for any association and NGO to receive foreign funding. There were 22,762 FCRA-registered NGOs up to Friday, but on Saturday, it came down to 16,829 as 5,933 NGOs ceased to operate.

Medical Council of India, Emmanuel Hospital Association that runs over a dozen hospitals across India, Tuberculosis Association of India, Vishwa Dharamayatan, Maharishi Ayurveda Pratishthan, National Federation Of Fishermen’s Cooperatives Ltd were also among those whose registrations lapsed.

Educational institutions

IIT Delhi, Jamia Milia Islamia, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi College of Engineering, Hamdard Education Society, The Delhi Public School Society, Nuclear Science Centre in JNU, DAV College Trust & Management Society

Medical institutions

Indian Medical Association, Medical Council of India, Emmanuel Hospital Association, Tubercolosis Association Of India

Art & culture

Nehru Memorial Museum, Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts, Bhartiya Sanskriti Parishad, India Islamic Cultural Centre, India Habitat Centre

NGOs & others

Oxfam India, Vishwa Dharamayatan, Maharishi Ayurveda Pratishthan, National Federation Of Fishermen's Cooperatives Ltd, Delhi School Of Social Work Society, Godrej Memorial Trust, All India Marwari Yuva Manch