Kejriwal government to take free online yoga classes to patients in home quarantine

NEW DELHI: In view of the rising covid cases in Delhi and most patients being asked to stay in home isolation, the Kejriwal government has decided to offer free customised online yoga classes for all such patients.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said: “Along with medical treatment, we will help them boost their immunity through online yoga sessions. Slots for the same will be released soon. At present, 61 yoga instructors are conducting yoga sessions under ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ at 65 places across Delhi. These yoga instructors have been trained by Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University.” He added: “Immunity booster yoga along with medical treatment will help them recover fast.”

During an interaction with Sisodia, the yoga instructors shared their experiences and told how yoga had helped them change their lives and those of residents. Yoga instructor Seema Tripathi said that a 50-year-old woman, who was now her student, was unable to walk in Vasundhara Enclave. She used to ask her son to take her to yoga classes. After seeing the effects of yoga on her health she said, my son couldn’t but my second son Kejriwal made me walk by sending a yoga instructor to my place.

A yoga instructor from the Vidhan Sabha area shared that the number of students was rising every day at the centre. “Currently, we have got 86 students and are planning to divide them in more batches,” he said. As soon as a case of covid is reported, the patient will receive an SMS from the Delhi government with a link to register for classes.