More than 3,000 Covid beds have already been prepared for children: Delhi Health Minister 

Says that government has enough vaccination centres to inoculate 3 lakh people per day

Published: 02nd January 2022

A worker demarcates the Omicron ward inside a dedicated Covid-19 facility at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI: With the Central government writing to all states and UTs asking them to take immediate stock of their relevant healthcare infrastructure, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Saturday said the AAP government had readied the necessary infrastructure to treat Covid patients and stop the virus spread.

The Centre has asked the respective state governments to add more beds to the hospitals, to ramp up healthcare facilities and to check their oxygen availability in a note of caution.

Responding to this advisory, Jain said, “Keeping in view the ongoing situation, more than 3,000 beds have already been prepared for children. All the healthcare workers are being trained and instructed adequately for tackling challenges brought out by the virus. There is no separate treatment for the different variants of the virus.”

The Health Minister further said, “Delhi has appropriate and sufficient infrastructure, and enough vaccination centres to inoculate 3 lakh people per day. The government is fully prepared to vaccinate children between 15-18 years of age. Also, we have a full stock of booster doses available for the people of Delhi.”

Jain, while addressing the press conference, announced that as of now the situation is under control, as according to experts the Omicron variant is less severe than the Delta variant. “Patients do not need to be admitted to the hospital, at present no patient of Omicron is in need of oxygen.” 

Jain said that people are demanding to take the Omicron test. “But Omicron (test) is necessary only for the government and policy makers so that it can ensure the system works accordingly. Patients will not know anything new about the variant, because there is no separate treatment for the Omicron variant compared to the older ones.” He also urged Delhiites to keep wearing masks to stop further spread.

