STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

‘Parties splurge public money ahead of polls’: Mayawati

Mayawati extended New Year wishes to the people of the three poll-bound states where the BSP has stakes

Published: 02nd January 2022 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

LUCKNOW: Accusing her rival parties of splurging public money in conducting huge rallies, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday took a dig at the “anti-people” parties and urged voters to ensure their ouster in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Extending New Year wishes to the people of the three poll-bound states where the BSP has stakes, Mayawati said that with the polls approaching in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab, parties were conducting more and more rallies at the expense of the people. She accused the bigger political players who have been in power at the Centre like the BJP and Congress, of only “showing-off” by conducting extravagant rallies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati BSP Bahujan Samaj Party UP polls UP elections
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp