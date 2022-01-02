‘Parties splurge public money ahead of polls’: Mayawati

LUCKNOW: Accusing her rival parties of splurging public money in conducting huge rallies, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday took a dig at the “anti-people” parties and urged voters to ensure their ouster in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Extending New Year wishes to the people of the three poll-bound states where the BSP has stakes, Mayawati said that with the polls approaching in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab, parties were conducting more and more rallies at the expense of the people. She accused the bigger political players who have been in power at the Centre like the BJP and Congress, of only “showing-off” by conducting extravagant rallies.