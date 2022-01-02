STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samajwadi Party promises 300-unit free power to Uttar Pradesh households 

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also assured the farming community to provide them free power for irrigation.

Published: 02nd January 2022 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav addresses party workers in Lucknow on Saturday | TWITTER

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday announced 300 units of free electricity to all households in Uttar Pradesh if his party is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly poll.

The SP chief also assured the farming community to provide them free power for irrigation. Akhilesh made the announcements while addressing party workers who visited him to extend New Year wishes at the party office in Lucknow. “Two promises that are going to be a part of our manifesto are these: first, 300 units of electricity will be free for common people of the state, while farmers will get free electricity for irrigation,” he said.

The party is yet to release its full manifesto. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had made a similar promise last year. 

