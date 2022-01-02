STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand polls: Dependent on independents 

In Uttarakhand, Independent candidates have bagged more than 10% votes in every poll

Published: 02nd January 2022

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand, where Congress and BJP have being taking turns at the helm since the formation of the state in 2000, the title of kingmakers goes to the Independent candidates. They have secured more than 10 per cent of votes in every Assembly election so far. Of the four elections in the hill state since it was carved out of Uttar Pradesh, Independents played a role in government formation in 2007 and 2012.

Pointing out that even before the formation of Uttarakhand, at least one Independent MLA had been elected from the region in 10 of the 13 Assembly elections from 1951 to 1996, Dehradun-based political analyst Yogesh Kumar said, “Independent MLAs matter even more after the formation of the state. It was starkly evident in 2012 when there was a difference of only one seat between Congress and BJP.”

In 2012, when Congress won 32 seats and BJP 31, all four Independent candidates elected to the 70-member Assembly decided to support the former in forming the government and went on to become ministers. Dinesh Dhanai from Tehri constituency, Mantri Prasad Naithani from Devprayag and Harish Chandra Durgapal from Lalkuan got cabinet berths that year. Two years later, when Harish Rawat became CM, the fourth Independent MLA Pritam Pawar was inducted into the cabinet.

In 2007, when BJP secured 35 seats and fell one short of majority, Independent MLA from Nandprayag, Rajendra Singh Bhandari came to the saffron party’s rescue. He was rewarded with a cabinet berth in the Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri government.  Independent candidates secured 16.3 per cent of votes in 2002, followed by 10.81 per cent in 2007, 12.34 per cent in 2012 and 10.38 per cent in 2017. However, the success rate of Independent candidates has not been that eye-catching. In 2002, of the 346 candidates contesting independently, three made it to the Assembly. In 2007, again, only three Independents of a total of 240, while in 2012, three of the 261 Independent candidates won the people’s mandate. In 2017, when BJP won 57 seats, only two of the 261 Independent candidates made it to the Assembly.

Though the vote share of Independent candidates has always been above 10 per cent, none has won two consecutive terms. Many went on to join the winning side in order to secure their political career.

Kuwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’, who won the Laksar seat independently in 2002, joined Congress later and is now an MLA from Khanpur. Ram Singh Kaida, who was elected as an Independent from Bhimtal in 2017, joined BJP in October this year. Pritam Pawar, who contested as an Independent and won from Dhanolti, also joined the saffron party, in September.

“It is not easy for Independent candidates to contest elections these days,” said Pawar. “They do not have support — neither money nor organisational structure and cadre. They have to do everything on their own, while it takes tremendous effort to build image and win the people’s confidence.”

