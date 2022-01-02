STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Zilla Pramukh setback widens rift in Rajasthan BJP

 Every effort is made to find the name of the BJP member who voted for Congress. 

Published: 02nd January 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR: Despite Amit Shah’s efforts during his Jaipur trip last month, infighting in Rajasthan BJP continues. Latest is the loss in Zila Pramukh elections in Baran district. Though Congress and BJP got nearly the same number of votes, the latter succeeded in making the wife of a minister the Zila Pramukh due to cross-voting by a BJP member. 

The state BJP unit formed a committee to investigate, but BJP MLA and former minister Pratap Singh Singhvi, a known Vasundhra Raje loyalist, resigned from the committee. He said efforts are made to target Raje and her son Dushyant Singh. The BJP had majority in two places in the election of district chief in four districts where elections were held. But it got a district chief in only one place. Congress also had majority in two districts, but managed three.

The BJP state unit has taken cross-voting seriously. Other than forming an inquiry panel, two officials were sent to Baran. Every effort is made to find the name of the member who voted for Congress. BJP state president Satish Poonia, who leads the anti-Vasundhara faction, said, “People who cheat the party are first seen by the public, then by god and after that, the party sees them. Steps will be taken against them.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan BJP Zilla Pramukh Rajasthan Rajasthan Congress Pratap Singh Singhvi
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp