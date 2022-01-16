EC extends rally ban as Covid surge continues

Kumar Vikram By

NEW DELHI: With the country reporting over 2.68 lakh new Covid-19 cases and 402 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies of political parties, road shows, padyatras, cycle and bike rallies in the five poll-bound states till January 22.

But the commission granted relaxation to political parties allowing to conduct indoor meetings with a maximum 300 persons, or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall. The decisions were taken following virtual meetings with the union health ministry, chief secretaries and health secretaries of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. It also met chief electoral officers of these five poll-going states.

“No road show, padyatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till 22 January. The commission shall subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly. No physical rally of political parties or candidates or any other group related to election shall be allowed till 22 January, 2022,” it said. “However, the commission has granted relaxation for the political parties to extend indoor meetings to a maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA.”

The EC directed all political parties to adhere to the provisions of code of conduct and the broad guidelines of Covid.