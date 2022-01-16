STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

EC extends rally ban as Covid surge continues

The commission granted relaxation to political parties allowing to conduct indoor meetings with a maximum 300 persons, or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall.

Published: 16th January 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: With the country reporting over 2.68 lakh new Covid-19 cases and 402 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies of political parties, road shows, padyatras, cycle and bike rallies in the five poll-bound states till January 22.

But the commission granted relaxation to political parties allowing to conduct indoor meetings with a maximum 300 persons, or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall. The decisions were taken following virtual meetings with the union health ministry, chief secretaries and health secretaries of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. It also met chief electoral officers of these five poll-going states.

“No road show, padyatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till 22 January. The commission shall subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly. No physical rally of political parties or candidates or any other group related to election shall be allowed till 22 January, 2022,” it said. “However, the commission has granted relaxation for the political parties to extend indoor meetings to a maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA.”

The EC directed all political parties to adhere to the provisions of code of conduct and the broad guidelines of Covid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission EC COVID Surge Ban on rallies
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp