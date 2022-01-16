Farmers cry betrayal on MSP and FIRs, plan protest on Jan 31

CHANDIGARH: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) decided to observe a nationwide ‘Day of Betrayal’ protest on January 31 against the Centre’s alleged reneging on its assurances to farmers. It also announced to stay away from fellow unions who would be participating in the Punjab elections.

After a meeting at Singhu border on Saturday evening, the Morcha expressed its dismay and anger over the Union Government has not fulfilling any of the promises mentioned in the December 9 letter on the basis of which it was decided to withdraw the protest.

“No action has been taken by the Union, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal governments on the promise of immediate withdrawal of the cases during the agitation. The Haryana government has done some paperwork only. The rest have not even received a letter from the Centre, it said.

Uttar Pradesh has not initiated any action on giving compensation for the martyred farmers, it said, adding that no announcement was made by Haryana regarding the amount and nature of compensation.

Regarding MSP, it said the government has neither announced the formation of the committee nor given any information about the nature of the panel and its mandate. ‘‘To protest against this betrayal, the Morcha has decided that Day of Betrayal will be observed on January 31 across the country. Large demonstrations will be organisd at the district and block levels,’’ said senior SKM leader Darshan Pal.