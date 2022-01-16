STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farming heading to dangerous future: Amit Shah

Published: 16th January 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah, Agri stall

Amit Shah at an agri stall. (Photo | ENS)

AHMEDABAD:   Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah Saturday said excessive use of chemical fertilizers will lead to 50 per cent rise in the number of people suffering from cancer in the next 10-15 years. Shah also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has found an alternative to this crisis.

The PM will be the “brand ambassador for showing the direction of natural agriculture to the whole world”, he said.

“India’s farming is heading towards a dangerous future. Due to excess use of chemical fertilizers, the soil in the country is slowly becoming barren.

"Due to excess use of chemicals, the poison has started reaching underground sources of water. Our grains have already become poisonous, but if water also becomes poisonous in the next 10-15 years, then as per estimates of scientists, the number of people suffering from cancer will increase more than 50 per cent.

"We have to recognise this danger,” Shah said.

He was virtually addressing over 1,000 farmers in his constituency. He said lack of periodic review of agricultural practices that have continued since the Green Revolution led to the current situation.

