Minister invites Tesla for set-up in Telangana

NEW DELHI: Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted an invite to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set shop in the state, a day after the latter hinted his plans to launch in India were facing hurdles.

“Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India,” KTR tweeted in response to a tweet by Musk on Thursday.

Replying to a query on plans to launch in India, the Tesla boss had said, “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government.” Tesla’s India plans have been stuck in the pipelines for long because the company wants import duties on cars reduced while the government is insisting on manufacturing in India, on which it is non-committal.