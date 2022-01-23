Chirag Paswan demands President’s rule in Bihar for hooch deaths

Ramashankar By

PATNA: With two back-to-back hooch tragedies in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan on Saturday said these deaths are nothing short of murders. He also demanded President’s rule in the state.

Before leaving for Saran, where 15 persons are suspected to have died after consuming illicit liquor in the last three days, Chirag questioned the silence of CM Nitish Kumar. “Hooch deaths are taking place in the knowledge of the government. But the chief minister is maintaining silence.”

Chirag has been critical of Nitish ever since he parted ways with the NDA in the state and contested Assembly polls on his own in 2020. He had also blamed Nitish’s Janata Dal United (JD-U) for the split in LJP founded by his late father and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Chirag said he has written to Governor Phagu Chauhan and requested for President’s rule in the wake of frequent hooch deaths and deteriorating law and order situation.