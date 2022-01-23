STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Lt Governor acting on behalf of BJP, alleges AAP

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj elaborated how the BJP was propagating hatred amongst the trader community against the government.

Published: 23rd January 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday alleged that Lt Governor (L-G) was acting on BJP’s behalf as it turned down Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s proposal of ending weekend curfew and odd-even protocol in the markets and malls at the behest of the saffron party.

Bhardwaj elaborated how the BJP was propagating hatred amongst the trader community against the government. “The BJP’s central government is remote-controlling the L-G to make the public suffer the weekend curfew and odd-even protocol,” he alleged.

Bhardwaj said, “When Omicron arrived in Delhi, the BJP was slandering the government and asking it to shut shops by making pictures of crowded markets viral. When their own demand was fulfilled, the BJP supporters went on to accuse the government of harming businesses after the odd-even curbs were ordered. When the government reasoned to reduce the curbs after the cases came down, the L-G refused to do so at the behest of the BJP.”

Continuing his harangue, Bhardwaj went on, “The impact of Covid-19 is such that throughout the globe, all the governments try to work with full cooperation. Yet, the BJP has been trying to find opportunities to politicise the situation for the last two years.”

Bhardwaj said that taking cognisance of the matter, the government had imposed amicable restrictions like night curfew, weekend curfews, and odd-even protocol in the markets. Same Ramvir Bidhuri, who called for the curbs, asked the L-G to lift them.

He added, “The Deputy CM contended that with the situation having significantly improved, it is only logical for the weekend curfew and the odd-even protocol to be lifted. But the BJP-nominated LG refused to accept this demand.”

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also urged L-G to lift the curbs. “Trading activities are lifeline of any city and due to the restrictions, they have badly suffered. Thousands of people who work with them are facing salary cuts, while daily wage labourers are losing their livelihood,” said Gupta. 

