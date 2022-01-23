STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foreign secretary Shringla sees room for Indo-German cooperation

After a meeting with the German Chief of Naval Staff, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla expressed hope that Germany’s engagement will contribute towards a ‘rules-based Indo-Pacific'

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: The Indo-Pacific is not just a geographical construct. It is the new epicentre of global politics and economics. After a meeting with the German Chief of Naval Staff, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla expressed hope that Germany’s engagement in the region will contribute towards a ‘rules-based Indo-Pacific’.

As Germany’s strategic partner in the region, Shringla welcomed the German naval frigate Bayern, which is making its port call in Mumbai. He also met Germany’s Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach.

“With 60% of the world’s population, two-thirds of the global economic output and more than half of global trade transiting through its maritime waters, the importance of the Indo-Pacific region, in political, security and economic terms is not lost on any country. For India, the region has been of prime importance for centuries, bolstered by historical, cultural, maritime and economic linkages,’’ said Shringla, while speaking at the ORF-NMF-KAS Symposium.

“I am confident frigate Bayern’s visit will be an important milestone in Germany’s sustained and active engagement in the Indo-Pacific and it will contribute towards reaffirming a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific,’’ Shringla added.

Europe and the Indo-Pacific regions are closely interlinked through trade and investment linkages. Developments in the region can have a direct bearing on European economies. “Counter-terrorism is another key area of cooperation between strategic partners. Failure to cooperate can only embolden terrorists,” said the foreign secretary.

