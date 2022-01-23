STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s official, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal

SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav made a formal announcement that the SP chief would contest the upcoming election from Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

Published: 23rd January 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW:  Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Assembly elections from his family’s traditional stronghold of Karhal in Mainpuri district. 

While Akhilesh was interacting with media persons in Lucknow on Saturday, his uncle and SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav made a formal announcement that the SP chief would contest the upcoming election from Karhal seat in Mainpuri. Mainpuri is the Lok Sabha constituency of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. He is representing Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha for the fifth term since 2019.

SP has been winning Karhal since 2007. Even before that, except 2002, the seat has been in SP fold as it has a dominant Yadav population and is just five km away from Akhilesh’s native village Saifai. 

